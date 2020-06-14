A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of northeast Taiwan at 4:19 a.m. this morning (June 14), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).The epicenter of the temblor was located 85.3 kilometers southeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 54.8 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.The quake's intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County, Hualien County, Nantou County, Hsinchu County, Taitung County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County. An intensity level of 2 was registered in Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Keelung City, Taichung City, New Taipei City, Miaoli County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, Kaohsiung City, and Tainan City.A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Hsinchu City, Pingtung County, and Penghu County. No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.