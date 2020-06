© 1NYT, Bon Appétit,The Philadelphia inquirer, Variety,Refinery29/KJN

Media moguls are resigning at a head-spinning rate,This last week has been ridiculous. It may ultimately prove to be, one that will cause much further strife.Top editors are rapidly resigning over allegations of racial insensitivity — most of which are correctable or forgivable if they're accurate — legitimizing the radical left's inane and counterproductive policing of our politics and culture. And it's their own fault. resigned last week after employees publicly claimed his decision to publish an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)The paper blamed him for "a significant breakdown" in its "editing process."It calmly articulated an opinion held by the majority of the country. Jim Dao, deputy editorial page editor at the Times, was reassigned following the incident.after several writers publicly accused the outlet of "gaslighting" minority employees and other forms of discriminatory treatment. Rapoport faced even more pressure to resign after a 2013 Instagram post depicting him dressed in "brown face" circulated on Twitter.Then there'sThe article accurately asserted that damage from riots "will ultimately end up hurting the very people the protests are meant to uplift." But in the frenzied climate, radical standards rule, and even Wischnowski's apology failed to save him.the top editor and co-founder of Refinery29, resigned overeditor-in-chief of Variety, landed two months on administrative leave forZack Beauchamp and Matthew Yglesias of Vox both offered mild critiques of the "Abolish Police" movement and excesses of progressivism respectively. They also both deleted those critiques.Academics and reality stars are confronting so-called cancellation as well.from its library until a supplementary discussion on race can be attached to the film.This is only a sampling of the irrational leftism now governing the corporate media.And it means a fringe minority now controls most of the media, which serves an audience that it will struggle to understand, cover, empathize with, appreciate, and communicate to going forward. You can bet the world feels upside down to a wide swath of Americans right now.Certainly in the heat of national protests, corporations face heightened pressures, and consequently, are more responsive to critics. But none of these resignations are without precedent. Individual cases like these pop up all the time.Maybe the tide will turn. It would work out in everyone's favor, fostering a robust, representative, and challenging cultural discourse, making space for disenfranchised voices, modeling tolerance and debate for younger generations. But the far left's progressive-or-bigot binary is intimidating, and intimidatingly persuasive, and the media has been easily swayed.