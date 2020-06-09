© CC BY 2.0 / Cpl Steve Bain ABIPP

It is possible these secret missions are closely tied to US drone operations, but we simply don't know because of the secrecy. We are arguing that if the UK wants to verify and demonstrate its independence it has to be much more transparent.

The UK should also ensure that intelligence supplied to the US is not used for operations that breach international law.

Britain's use of Unmanned Ariel Vehicles (UAVs) or armed drones in secret missions has been confirmed by the MoD. However the nature, location and scope of the missions, along with their legality and possible civilian causalities, remains a complete mystery according to a new report from Drone Wars UK.Chris Cole, the director and founder of Drone Wars UK, explains to Sputnik that being embedded with the US drone programme including their bombing campaigns may well make Britain culpable in any crimes which are being committed.What evidence is there of the UK's armed drone programme being integrated with the US's rather than being independent from it?Close historic ties, shared use of infrastructure and tightly integrated operations draw the two programmes together as a joint enterprise.Are US drones being operated from within the UK and why should it matter if they are?The US is not operating US drones from the UK, although US bases within the UK are being used to gather analysis and communicate intelligence.Why should it matter whether Britain's drone programme is "separate and independent" from the US drone programme?The US is engaged in drone strikes which are widely seen as in violation of international law. The UK has in the past distanced itself from these US targeted killings outside active areas of hostilities and is keen to be seen as separate and independent and not connected to this unlawful activity.Explain what you mean when you say there may be "joint liability" as a result of the UK and US operating a jointly managed drone programme.Partners engaged in a joint enterprise can be said to be jointly complicit and would be liable legally.To what extent is the apparent use of UK drones on secret missions evidence of Britain's independence, or lack thereof, in so far as their UAV programme is concerned?The secret missions are not apparent - their existence has been confirmed by the MoD. However they will not say where they are taking place or for what purpose.If the use of drones in armed conflicts reduces the number of civilians killed, isn't that a good thing?Drones are lowering the threshold for the use of armed force and transferring the cost of armed conflict from the shoulders of combatants onto civilians.What are you calling for now as a result of the findings of your report?We are calling for the UK government to be transparent about its drone operations - to details how many are deployed, where they are based, what is the purpose of the missions they are undertaking.We also believe that due to the unique nature of drones, deployment of UK drones should be approved by parliament.