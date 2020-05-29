Earth Changes
Norway suffers snowiest winter since 1958 - "Still absurd amounts of snow in the mountains right now"
Tue, 26 May 2020 19:04 UTC
According to official government data, you have to go all the way back to 1958 to find a winter with more snow than 2020.
In addition, the month of May is continuing that snowy trend, seeing "more than three times as much snow as usual in many places," said Heidi Bakke Stranden, spokeswoman for the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate. "Where it's usually one meter, it's three meters today. Compared to last year it is like night and day," she added.
Astonishingly, and widely unreported by the mainstream propaganda press, vast swathes of the Norwegian inland are still covered in snow, with many mountainous regions in the North and West buried under a whopping 4+ meters (13.1+ feet) of powder.
As a result, several ski resorts have enjoyed record-long seasons with some looking like they'll be open well-into June, reports latestfromeurope.com.
"Never before have we been able to have open as long as this year," said Per Odd Grevsnes from Sogndal ski-resort in Western Norway. With another alpine-resort spokesperson exclaiming: "there are still absurd amounts of snow in the mountains right now."
The below Snowdepth Map for May 19th reveals the "absurd" levels observed this year compared to last:
snowiest winters on record, with snow mass still holding some 500 Gigatons above the 1981-2012 average:
There is currently a 95% chance of "big" flooding in Northern Norway this summer, according to the government. A staggering 90% of the region in and around Trøndelag as well as 75% of the land around Lillehammer and Mjøsa in Eastern Norway are expected to flood, with the resulting damage estimated to run north of $50,000,000.
Look out for those obfuscating MSM articles in a few months time claiming that "global warming is melting Norwegian glaciers at an astonishing rate, flooding towns and cities, killing trees and butchering bees - oh, and COVID-19 is also somehow to blame so shut-up and take the mark."
But we know the truth...
...because we adhere to science and logic.
The COLD TIMES appear to be returning, the lower latitudes (where us humans reside) are REFREEZING, in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
Even NASA agrees, in part at least, with their forecast for this upcoming solar cycle (25) revealing it will be "the weakest of the past 200 years," with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and GROW YOUR OWN.