Recently released data from the Norwegian government has revealed this past winter was Norway's snowiest for over 60 years. And now, news website latestfromeurope.com reports that preparations are being put in place to deal with the "huge flooding this summer as the snow melts" — an event climate alarmists will no doubt cite as further evidence of their imagined heat-induced Apocalypse, so look forward to that...According to official government data, you have to go all the way back to 1958 to find a winter with more snow than 2020.Astonishingly, and widely unreported by the mainstream propaganda press, vast swathes of the Norwegian inland are still covered in snow, with many mountainous regions in the North and West buried under a whoppingAs a result, several ski resorts have enjoyed record-long seasons with some looking like they'll be open well-into June, reports latestfromeurope.com. The below Snowdepth Map for May 19th reveals the "absurd" levels observed this year compared to last:Attention in Norway is now turning to the risk of extreme summer flooding all this additional snowpack brings.There is currently a 95% chance of "big" flooding in Northern Norway this summer, according to the government. A staggering 90% of the region in and around Trøndelag as well as 75% of the land around Lillehammer and Mjøsa in Eastern Norway are expected to flood, with the resulting damage estimated to run north of $50,000,000.Look out for those obfuscating MSM articles in a few months time claiming that "global warming is melting Norwegian glaciers at an astonishing rate, flooding towns and cities, killing trees and butchering bees - oh, and COVID-19 is also somehow to blame so shut-up and take the mark."But we know the truth......because we adhere to science and logic.The COLD TIMES appear to be returning, the lower latitudes (where us humans reside) are REFREEZING, in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays , and a meridional jet stream flow. Even NASA agrees, in part at least, with their forecast for this upcoming solar cycle (25) revealing it will be " the weakest of the past 200 years ," with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here. Don't fall for bogus warm-mongering political agendas — our future is one of ever-descending COLD & CROP LOSS.Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and GROW YOUR OWN.