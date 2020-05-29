File photo

File photo
At least 10 people died in a landslide caused by heavy rainfall in southern Ethiopia.

The landslide occurred early on 28 May in the Gamo Zone of the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region (SNNPR).

The landslide buried a two-story house killing at least 10 people, Ethiopian television channel Fana reported.

Several other homes were also damaged or destroyed in the area and it is feared the death toll may increase. Search and rescue operations are being hampered by rain and difficult conditions.

Earlier this month 12 people died in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Ale Special Woreda, also in Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples Region.

Flooding has blighted wide areas of the country since late April. In a report of 25 May, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that seasonal flooding has affected 470,163 people, of whom some 301,284 people are displaced in Somali, Oromia, Afar, SNNP, Harari and Dire Dawa. Flash floods caused major damages and left at least 4 people dead in Dire Dawa on 24 April.

OCHA said the situation is particularly severe in Somali region where most of the flood- affected and displaced people are located. Flooding has damaged crops, houses and infrastructure including several bridges.

In Oromia, floods displaced more than 63,000 people, and damaged houses and infrastructure.