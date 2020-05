© Reuters / 10 Downing Street / Andrew Parsons; Reuters / Yoan Valat

A British morning television show suffered a backlash from viewers after using unfair comparisons to suggest countries with female leaders have done a better job than their male counterparts to suppress coronavirus deaths.In an attempt to back up that claim, they produced a graphic with British PM Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump together on one side with their countries' large Covid-19 death tolls vs. the female leaders of New Zealand, Germany, Denmark, and Taiwan with their relatively low fatalities from the disease.They suggested that women have the innate ability to show more empathy than men, which has helped them to make the right calls while fighting the outbreak.British author Peter Lloyd hit out at GMB for singling out gender as a possible explanation for the success or failure of governments around the world to deal with the deadly virus, saying During a debate on the issue, journalist Ella Whelan told GMB that stereotyping women as "nice" and "caring" is sexist, adding: "There's this general sense that having a bit more lipstick in the room makes things better."Data published on Monday by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) showed that the UK has recorded the highest Covid-19 deaths per million based on a seven-day rolling average (4.54), closely followed by Sweden, Brazil, and the US.