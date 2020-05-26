Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California.

In a major interview that with former White House Secret Service Officer, Gary J. Byrne discusses the well-known character problems, and tendency to grope, on the part of Senator Joe Biden. In this interview, he expresses his view that Tara Reade is likely telling the truth. In his years working in the Washington, there were a few senators that female staff were told to avoid ever being alone in a room or elevator with. Joe Biden is one of them.Gary J. Byrne is the author of Crisis of Character: A White House Secret Service Officer Discloses His Firsthand Experience with Hillary, Bill, and How They Operate, best-selling 2016 book by a former member of the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division.It purports to describe President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton as they resided in the White House during portions of the 1993-2001 Clinton administration, alleging marital infidelities on his part and an imperious manner on hers.In this interview, Officer Byrne speaks on his knowledge of Joe Biden's reputation and record.