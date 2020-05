Editor's note: John Solomon's columns regarding Ukraine became a subject of the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment inquiry against President Trump. Any updated information can be found at the end of the column.When I was a young journalist decades ago, training to cover Washington, one of my mentors offered sage advice: When it comes to U.S. intelligence and diplomacy, things often aren't what they first seem.Those words echo in my brain today, as much as they did that first day. And following the news recently, I realize they are just as relevant today with hysteria regarding presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani's contacts with Ukraine's government.The coverage suggests Giuliani reached out to new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's team this summer solely because he wanted to get dirt on possible Trump 2020 challenger Joe Biden and his son Hunter's business dealings in that country.Politics or law could have been part of Giuliani's motive, and neither would be illegal.That debriefing occurred Aug. 11 by phone with two senior U.S. diplomats, one with responsibility for Ukraine and the other with responsibility for the European Union, according to electronic communications records I reviewed and interviews I conducted.When asked on Friday, Giuliani confirmed to me that the State Department asked him to take the Yermak meeting and that he did, in fact, apprise U.S. officials every step of the way.So, rather than just a political opposition research operation, Giuliani's contacts were part of a diplomatic effort by the State Department to grow trust with the new Ukrainian president, Zelensky, a former television comic making his first foray into politics and diplomacy.Why would Ukraine want to talk to Giuliani, and why would the State Department be involved in facilitating it?The Ukrainians say their efforts to get their allegations to U.S. authorities were thwarted first by the U.S. Embassy in Kiev, which failed to issue timely visas allowing them to visit America.Then the Ukrainians hired a former U.S. attorney — not Giuliani — to hand-deliver the evidence of wrongdoing to the U.S. attorney's office in New York, but the federal prosecutors never responded.As President Trump's highest-profile defense attorney, the former New York City mayor, often known simply as Rudy, believed the Ukrainian's evidence could assist in his defense against the Russia collusion investigation and former special counsel Robert Mueller 's final report So Giuliani began to check things out in late 2018 and early 2019, but he never set foot in Ukraine. And when Ukrainian officials leaked word that he was considering visiting Ukraine to meet with senior officials to discuss the allegations — and it got politicized in America — Giuliani abruptly called off his trip. He stopped talking to the Ukrainian officials.Since that time, my American and foreign sources tell me, Ukrainian officials worried that the slight of Giuliani might hurt their relations with his most famous client, Trump.The belief was that if Zelensky's top lawyer could talk to Trump's top lawyer, everything could be patched up, officials explained to me.Ukrainian officials also are discussing privately the possibility of creating a parliamentary committee to assemble the evidence and formally send it to the U.S. Congress, after failed attempts to get the Department of Justice's attention, my sources say.Such machinations are common when two countries are navigating diplomatic challenges, and, often, extracurricular activities with private citizens are part of the strategy, even if they are not apparent to the American public.And if anyone is to have high moral ground on foreign interference in elections, Clinton can't be first in line. Her campaign lawyers caused Christopher Steele, a British foreign national desperate to defeat to Trump, to be hired to solicit unverified allegations from Russians about Trump as part of an opposition research project and then went to the FBI to trump up an investigation on Trump. And her party leaders, the Democratic National Committee, asked the Ukrainian Embassy to also try to dig up dirt on Trump. That's not a record worthy of throwing the first punch on this story.The truth is, getting to the bottom of the Ukraine allegations will benefit everyone. If the Bidens and Ukraine did nothing wrong, they should be absolved. If wrongdoing happened, then it should be dealt with.The folly of the current coverage is preventing us from getting the answer we deserve. John Solomon is an award-winning investigative journalist whose work over the years has exposed U.S. and FBI intelligence failures before the Sept. 11 attacks, federal scientists' misuse of foster children and veterans in drug experiments, and numerous cases of political corruption. He serves as an investigative columnist and executive vice president for video at The Hill. Follow him on Twitter @jsolomonReports Editor's note: Kurt Volker, then U.S. special representative for Ukraine, testified to House impeachment investigators in October 2019 that Ukrainian officials asked him to arrange a meeting with President Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, in order to resolve tensions that they feared had developed with him Volker also testified that he felt a need to correct misinformation that may have been reaching President Trump through Giuliani or other sources.____________State Department records released in late November 2019, pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by ethics watchdog American Oversight, referenced email and other communications between Giuliani and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding Ukraine. Those records included a March 27, 2019, email in which then-Trump assistant Madeleine Westerhout sought help to put Giuliani's team in touch with Pompeo, stating that Giuliani's assistant had "been trying and getting nowhere through regular channels."____________This post was updated at 7:31 AM on Feb. 19, 2020.