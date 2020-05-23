Teton Pass early on Sat, May 23
© WYDOT, NWS
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Western and Central Wyoming for Saturday, May 23.

"Snow will occur in the western Wyoming mountains today into this evening. The most snow will occur at elevations above 8500 feet," said the outlook advisory. "Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late this morning through early evening. Some storms will produce small hail."

Casper has a 30% chance of thunderstorms and showers, possibly producing small hail, mainly between 3:00 and 4:00 pm Saturday.

© NWS Riverton
Highway 26 near Wind River Lake
© WYDOT, NWS
