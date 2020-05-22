© Uganda Red Cross



Social Media

#KaseseFloods River lhubiriha has burst it's banks, causing heavy flooding. A number of people living nearby are feared dead / missing. Some roads cut off too. @UgandaRedCross response action team is on ground to support affected communities @inakasiita1 pic.twitter.com/fetbJT4rn8 — NECJOGHA Climate News Africa (@ClimateNewsAfr1) May 21, 2020

#KaseseFloods Hon. Musa Echweru joins the Redcross team, @PoliceUg and @KaseseUg to conduct assessment on disaster hit area in Kasese. 8 people comfirmed dead. 7 named, 1 person yet to be identified. Rescue team continue to support the affected community. @opmdpm @OPMUganda pic.twitter.com/MOJj2LIeUI — Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) May 21, 2020

At least 8 people have died in flash floods in the Western Region of Uganda.Torrential rain on 21 May caused several rivers to overflow in Kasese district, in particular the Lhubiriha river.Several people were swept away in the floods. Around 4 people survived and were taken to hospital.According to local media reports, areas around the Mpondwe-Bwera are among the worst hit. Bwera is about 5km east of the border with Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu Province and is one of the busiest border crossings between the two countries.