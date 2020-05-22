Torrential rain on 21 May caused several rivers to overflow in Kasese district, in particular the Lhubiriha river.
Several people were swept away in the floods. Around 4 people survived and were taken to hospital. Uganda Red Cross said that 8 fatalities have been confirmed.
Homes have been damaged and hundreds of people displaced. A bridge that connects Uganda to the Democratic Republic of Congo was destroyed.
According to local media reports, areas around the Mpondwe-Bwera are among the worst hit. Bwera is about 5km east of the border with Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu Province and is one of the busiest border crossings between the two countries.
This is the second major flash flood event in the area this month. As many as 100,000 people were affected in Kasese by severe flooding in the district from 05 May, 2020.
Social Media
#KaseseFloods River lhubiriha has burst it's banks, causing heavy flooding. A number of people living nearby are feared dead / missing. Some roads cut off too. @UgandaRedCross response action team is on ground to support affected communities @inakasiita1 pic.twitter.com/fetbJT4rn8— NECJOGHA Climate News Africa (@ClimateNewsAfr1) May 21, 2020
River Lhubiriha, Kasese breaks its banks. A number of communities affected by the outburst. @UgandaRedCross teams on ground, providing life saving and recue services. @GovUganda @opmdpm @ifrc @IFRCAfrica @winniekiiza1 @KaseseUg pic.twitter.com/vPRMuxBJsi— Irene Nakasiita (@inakasiita1) May 21, 2020
#KaseseFloods Hon. Musa Echweru joins the Redcross team, @PoliceUg and @KaseseUg to conduct assessment on disaster hit area in Kasese. 8 people comfirmed dead. 7 named, 1 person yet to be identified. Rescue team continue to support the affected community. @opmdpm @OPMUganda pic.twitter.com/MOJj2LIeUI— Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) May 21, 2020