Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
The Babylon Bee
Mon, 18 May 2020 15:36 UTC
The mayor proudly announced that he had the NYPD install a state-of-the-art naval minefield surrounding the city, so that anyone who swims in the water will get flung sky-high.
"To make sure as many people stay alive as possible, we're going to explode you for going out in the water," De Blasio said as he unveiled the official New York minefield. "You go out in the water? Boom! You step on the beach? Yep, more mines. Boom! And if the mines don't get you, the heavy machine guns will."
As he spoke, a hapless swimmer accidentally triggered one of the mines and careened hundreds of feet into the air in hundreds of pieces.
De Blasio has paired the minefield with "impenetrable defenses" on the city's beaches, including pillboxes, hedgehogs, and heavy artillery covering every square inch of New York coastline.
"This 'Atlantic Wall' will keep New Yorkers safe for years to come," he said.
- Cosmic rays may have left indelible imprint on early life
- ESA's SWARM investigates weakening of Earth's magnetic field, possible split up of South Atlantic Anomaly
- Very Large Telescope sees signs of planet's birth around young star AB Aurigae
- Best of the Web: Dr. Rancourt: Masks and respirators do not work - A review of science relevant to curbing Covid-19 transmission
- Darwinian wishful thinking: Mutations decrease fitness in more ways than one and are the cause of collateral damage
- The Tunguska explosion could have been caused by an asteroid that still orbits the Sun says new study
- One of the simplest chemical reactions isn't simple at all
- Study estimates odds of intelligence emerging beyond our planet
- NASA scientists detect evidence of parallel universe where time runs backward
- Behe was right? 'Current Biology' publishes article supporting ID author - evolution destroys, doesn't create
- 'Particularly potent' antibody found in SARS patients from 17 years ago inhibits COVID-19, study says
- NASA tracker detects 3 asteroids approaching Earth, fly-by on Monday
- Alaska landslide could cause enormous tsunami, scientists warn
- Darwin's 'Descent of Man' is both deeply disturbing and more relevant than ever
- Study on early hydroxychloroquine treatment of COVID-19 patients shows 98.7% cure rate
- On the origin of life: A reply to Jeremy England
- Australian researchers produce new evidence implying that Covid-19 was created in a lab
- SETI reports unusual activity of the Delta Mensid meteor shower
- Flashback: Study claiming coronavirus can be transmitted by asymptomatic people was flawed
- Dynamic electrical stimulation of the visual cortex allows blind and sighted people to 'see' shapes
