May 05 - Minus 17 degrees on Hardangervidda tonight

"Sandhaug in Hardangervidda had a total of 17 minus degrees, " Meteorologists wrote on Twitter.

In Hardangervidda, temperatures of around zero degrees during the day, says Tone Christin Taule, on-duty meteorologist at Vervarslinga in Western Norway.




The Meteorological Institute has sent out yellow danger warning about lots of snow in Trøndelag. There may be 10 to 20 centimeters of snow in 24 hours from Tuesday night.

