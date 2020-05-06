© Biswarup Ganguly / CC BY



Thermodynamic Challenges

Engines and Information

Engines that convert some external source of energy into a form useful to power cellular operations. Information that directs that energy toward driving a highly targeted set of chemical reactions that manufacture, maintain, and direct the cell.

And, of paramount importance, the required set of enzymes corresponds to a quantity of information that is staggering.

The Minimal Requirements

Large repositories of information and information processing.

Manufacturing centers that construct all of the essential pieces.

Assembly and installation processes for all components.

Energy production and distribution machinery.

Automated repair and replacement of parts.

A boundary with control gates that allow specific materials in and out.

Global communication and coordination with feedback control systems.

Sensing of environment and calculation of needed responses.

Self-replication, which draws upon nearly all other essential functions.

The Evidence for Design