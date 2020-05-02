2 heads
The Virginia Living Museum has introduced a new addition, a baby two-headed turtle.

In a Facebok Live Friday, the museum featured the two-headed turtle with some information about it (them?).

Employees said the turtle was found by a resident in Williamsburg.


They said it is not a genetic condition but just something that went wrong in the process of development.

The turtle is set up in a special tank to hopefully be able to live, grow, eat, and move around. Unfortunately, two-headed animals do not have a great chance of survival in the wild.


This two-headed turtle is a red-eared slider, a common species found in Virginia.

Employees said, according to their observations, one head seems to be more dominant than the other.