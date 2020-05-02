WHAT has 2 heads and a shell? Not your typical turtle. Meet him tomorrow, Friday at 11am for a LIVE Facebook QuaranStream. You don't want to miss this little guy! #closedbutstillcaring #virginialivingmuseum #twoheadedturtle pic.twitter.com/krsyjFKbxy — Virginia Living Museum (@VLMuseum) April 30, 2020

The Virginia Living Museum has introduced a new addition, a baby two-headed turtle.In a Facebok Live Friday, the museum featured the two-headed turtle with some information about it (them?).Employees said the turtle was found by a resident in Williamsburg.They said it is not a genetic condition but just something that went wrong in the process of development.The turtle is set up in a special tank to hopefully be able to live, grow, eat, and move around. Unfortunately, two-headed animals do not have a great chance of survival in the wild.This two-headed turtle is a red-eared slider, a common species found in Virginia.Employees said, according to their observations, one head seems to be more dominant than the other.