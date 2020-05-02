In a Facebok Live Friday, the museum featured the two-headed turtle with some information about it (them?).
Employees said the turtle was found by a resident in Williamsburg.
They said it is not a genetic condition but just something that went wrong in the process of development.
The turtle is set up in a special tank to hopefully be able to live, grow, eat, and move around. Unfortunately, two-headed animals do not have a great chance of survival in the wild.
WHAT has 2 heads and a shell? Not your typical turtle. Meet him tomorrow, Friday at 11am for a LIVE Facebook QuaranStream. You don't want to miss this little guy! #closedbutstillcaring #virginialivingmuseum #twoheadedturtle pic.twitter.com/krsyjFKbxy— Virginia Living Museum (@VLMuseum) April 30, 2020
This two-headed turtle is a red-eared slider, a common species found in Virginia.
Employees said, according to their observations, one head seems to be more dominant than the other.