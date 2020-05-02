A four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs near her house at Pinnelli village in Machavaram mandal of Guntur district on Friday.The deceased was identified as Sheikh Safura. According to Machavaram police sub-inspector Lakshmi Narayana, the incident happened at around 7 in the morning when Safura was playing outside her house.Suddenly, a pack of stray dogs attacked her. By the time locals took note of the incident and chased the dogs away, Safura was bleeding profusely from her neck and hands. She succumbed to her injuries soon after.However, despite multiple complaints to the civic authorities, no action was taken in this regard and people continue to live in fear, especially for their children.Police haven't registered a case in the incident as no complaint was filed by the parents. Safura's parents, who work as farm labourers, performed the last rites at a burial ground in the village.