Three youths were killed while three others sustained critical injuries after lightning struck them in Baunshiaguda village of Nabarangpur district.The deceased have been identified as Motiram Bindhani (14), Lalit Bindhani (15) and Kadam Harijan (16).According to sources, the incident occurred when the victims had gone to put tarpaulin over bricks in a brick kiln in the village. While three died on the spot, three others sustained injuries. The injured persons are reportedly undergoing treatment at District Headquarters Hospital.