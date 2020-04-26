Beachgoers were amazed when this huge waterspout appeared off the coast of Koh Rong island in Cambodia yesterday afternoon (April 25th).The swirling vortex emerged as people paddled in the ocean and sunbathed on the beach in Sihanoukville province.Footage shows the twister stretching down from the dark grey storm clouds into the sea below.The waterspout lasted for around three minutes before slowly dissipating.