Protesters have demanded the reopening of the border between Poland and Germany, which was closed due the Covid-19 pandemic. The quarantine rules have left them unable to commute to work and see their families.Before the lockdown, people travelled freely between Zgorzelec and Goerlitz, with many living in one town and working in the other.Similar rallies have taken place at other Polish-German border crossings. Border crossings with the Czech Republic are expected to see rallies as well this Saturday.