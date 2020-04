Having claimed to be a crusader against misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook has only just removed the ability for advertisers to target users "interested in pseudoscience," journalists have discovered.The social media behemoth finally removed the "pseudoscience" category from its advertising platform on Wednesday, several days after investigators at The Markup first confronted it."Through this crisis, one of my top priorities is making sure that you see accurate and authoritative information across all of our apps," Zuckerberg wrote in the post . Oops?It's not clear what Facebook categorizes as "pseudoscience," or what a user had to do to end up with that particular scarlet letter of gullibility on their advertising profile.An ad for a radiation-blocking knit beanie, which one might consider the 21st-century stylish equivalent of the conspiracy-pejorative "tinfoil hat," was shown to the Markup journalist based on his (Facebook-determined) interest in "pseudoscience." But when the outlet contacted the advertiser, it insisted they hadn't selected the category.The platform had removed 5,000 categories the previous year after ProPublica found phrases like "Jew hater" and "Hitler did nothing wrong" among the many innocuous hobbies and celebrity interests.The platform has also adopted a new policy of confronting users who share articles it deems to be misinformation with an information box on their News Feed, encouraging them to visit the website of the World Health Organization.The wrongthink-shaming move came on the heels of an attack by online activist group Avaaz, which called Facebook an "epicenter of coronavirus misinformation," claiming over 100 "fake news" items about coronavirus had been shared over 1.7 million times.