Local media are reporting that at least 9 people have died as a result of landslides and flash flooding in Rwanda. Meanwhile in Burundi, around 27,000 people have been affected by flooding in Bujumbura Province.
Rwanda
According to the New Times in Rwanda, 6 people died after heavy rain triggered landslides in Gicumbi district in Northern Province. The worst affected areas are Nyankenke and Kageyo Sectors. Property, infrastructure and livestock have all been damaged or destroyed. Authorities urged residents in high-risk zones to relocate to safer areas.
Heavy rain also affected parts of Eastern province 19 and 20 April where media said at least 3 people had died in separate flood incidents in Gatsibo district. Flooding has also caused damage to crops in the district.
Meteo Rwanda has issued further warnings for heavy rainfall, with a possible 20-60mm per day between until 26 April.
Burundi
Meanwhile in neighbouring Burundi, flooding has affected parts of Bujumbura Province after heavy rain. Burundi's Ministry of Security said that homes and infrastructure were damaged in Gatumba after the Rusizi River broke its banks on 20 April. Around 6000 households (27,000 people) have been affected. Police are working in affected areas to coordinate rescues and evacuations. As of 21 April, no injuries or fatalities had been reported.
Gatumba is situated around 15km east of Uvira in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where recent flooding has left at least 36 people dead and thousands homeless. Both areas are close to the shores of Lake Tanganyika. Flooding from the lake has also affected areas in southern Burundi. According to local media, buildings and infrastructure have been damaged buildings by flooding from the overflowing lake in areas of Nyanza Lac in Makamba Province.
