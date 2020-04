Rwanda

© Burundi Ministry of Security



Burundi

Social Media

🚨🆕️Following ⚠️the weather warning issued from 17th to 20th April, we are expecting to continue receiving heavy rains up to 26 April 2020 over most parts of the country due to persistence of convergence winds & increased moisture over the region where #Rwanda is located. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/zTgx44JNtC — Meteo Rwanda (@MeteoRwanda) April 20, 2020

Local media are reporting that at least 9 people have died as a result of landslides and flash flooding in Rwanda. Meanwhile in Burundi, around 27,000 people have been affected by flooding in Bujumbura Province.According to the New Times in Rwanda, 6 people died after heavy rain triggered landslides in Gicumbi district in Northern Province. The worst affected areas are Nyankenke and Kageyo Sectors. Property, infrastructure and livestock have all been damaged or destroyed. Authorities urged residents in high-risk zones to relocate to safer areas.with a possible 20-60mm per day between until 26 April.Meanwhile in neighbouring Burundi, flooding has affected parts of Bujumbura Province after heavy rain. Burundi's Ministry of Security said that homes and infrastructure were damaged in Gatumba after the Rusizi River broke its banks on 20 April. Around 6000 households (27,000 people) have been affected. Police are working in affected areas to coordinate rescues and evacuations. As of 21 April, no injuries or fatalities had been reported.Both areas are close to the shores of Lake Tanganyika. Flooding from the lake has also affected areas in southern Burundi. According to local media, buildings and infrastructure have been damaged buildings by flooding from the overflowing lake in areas of Nyanza Lac in Makamba Province.