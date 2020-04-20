landslide
The bodies of nine people were found after being engulfed by a landslide that hit an illegal gold mine in South Solok District, West Sumatra, on Saturday, the police stated on Sunday.

"By this morning, all victims were found dead. Their bodies were retrieved and laid in state at their homes," Chief of the South Solok District Police Adjunct Senior Commissioner Imam Yulisdianto stated.

The landslide struck at around 5:50 p.m. local time on Saturday while they were manually digging for gold at the mine, he noted.


"It was raining when the accident took place," he remarked.

All victims, the residents of Sangir Batang Hari Sub-district, South Solok District, were identified as Menan (58), Dedi (30), Husin (50), Jaja (25), Buyuang (30), Abu (35), Yandi (40), Ipit (35), and Iril (35).

Quoting information from local residents, Sangir Batang Hari Sub-district Head Gurhanadi revealed that the nine people got buried by a landslide after digging an eight-meter-deep hole.