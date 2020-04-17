Kyiv and the region were covered by a dusty veil. After the Chornobyl fire, which has not been completely extinguished yet, people are now worried about the new phenomenon.Eyewitnesses describe heavy air and tell about falling trees due to the strong wind. "Be careful... Korolyov avenue, a tree and two posts fell...," Kyiv resident Myroslava Hrytsyuk wrote.But this video was posted by Serhiy Honcharov near Kyiv.Considering the videos and photos posted by the people on the social networks, this was caused by strong wind, which lifted the dust into the air.And here's the situation in Kyiv: a resident of the Poznyaky area filmed what was happening there.