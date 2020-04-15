Severe Floods Hit Sana'a, Yemen - Apr. 13

Flash floods were reported in Sana'a, Yemen, after heavy rain on 13 April, 2020.

Saba news agency said 2 people died after being swept away by floods in the al-Sabeen district, one house collapsed and dozens of others were damaged. Vehicles were swept along the city's streets. Yemen Meteorological Services said the flooding had caused "massive destruction".

Saba, quoting local officials, added that "a family from Al-Batha neighborhood was rescued and transferred to a hospital in the capital, in addition to the evacuation of many families after the floods entered their homes in the neighborhoods of Qalfan, Al-Jarda, Al-Qadisiyah, Shumila and Hamraa Alab."



This is the second flood event in the country within the last few weeks. At least 2 people died and 4 were injured after flash flooding struck in the city of Aden, Yemen, on 25 March, 2020. Over 75mm of rain fell in 24 hours in Aden.

