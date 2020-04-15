Saba news agency said 2 people died after being swept away by floods in the al-Sabeen district, one house collapsed and dozens of others were damaged. Vehicles were swept along the city's streets. Yemen Meteorological Services said the flooding had caused "massive destruction".
Saba, quoting local officials, added that "a family from Al-Batha neighborhood was rescued and transferred to a hospital in the capital, in addition to the evacuation of many families after the floods entered their homes in the neighborhoods of Qalfan, Al-Jarda, Al-Qadisiyah, Shumila and Hamraa Alab."
This is the second flood event in the country within the last few weeks. At least 2 people died and 4 were injured after flash flooding struck in the city of Aden, Yemen, on 25 March, 2020. Over 75mm of rain fell in 24 hours in Aden.
Social Media
Floods flooded the streets of south Sana'a neighborhoods while the Sana'a valley (Alsayelah) was full overcapacity, endangering the old city of Sana'a and most buildings by the valley of Sana'a starting from Darsalm at the south to Al-Rawdhah at the north. May Allah save the ppl. https://t.co/KHShZ4aFGP— Mohammed al-Kibsi (@MohammedalKibsi) April 13, 2020
It is Flooding in Sana'a #Yemen . The floods are turning deadly, they are pulling bodies alive and dead from the water. Please be careful out there! pic.twitter.com/PdHqDanHTB— Mari For Yemen ماري🖤 (@marimyst1) April 14, 2020
13th of April: Sana'a, #Yemen's capital city experiences severe flood sweeping away dozens of vehicles and damaging properties.pic.twitter.com/2NDPKkvIgO— Middle Eclipse (@Middleclipse) April 13, 2020
Floods in Sana'a tonight via @alialsonidar in Sana'a #yemen https://t.co/IIkD6ajaeQ— Afrah Nasser (@Afrahnasser) April 13, 2020