Social Media

PRAJURIT YONTAIFIB 2 MARINIR EVAKUASI KORBAN BANJIR DI LAMONGANhttps://t.co/KyzOgj7MH6 pic.twitter.com/mawSH8ri5p — Media Padjajaran Nusantara Indonesia (@PadjajaranMedia) April 13, 2020

Thousands of people have been affected by floods in Lamongan Regency of East Java, Indonesia, since 09 April.According to a report of 14 April by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the Local Government has responded by providing basic relief items but hasn't declared an emergency as there was no large displacement.in the districts of Kalitengah, Turi, Glagah, Karangbinangun, Deket, Kecamatan Kota Lamongan, Tikung, Modo, Kedungpring, Kembangbahu, Sukodadi and Babat.Other areas of East Java province have also been affected by flooding over recent days. Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Jember Regency from around 05 April, affecting over 100 people and damaging buildings. From 09 April flooding affected 6 villages in Parengan in Tuban Regency, East Java, affecting 410 people.in West Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara on 07 April, 2020, damaging over 30 homes and affecting 185 people.