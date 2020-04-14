Heavy downpours have caused flooding in several Iranian provinces, mainly in the northeastern and central parts of the country, killing at least 2 people and damaging dozens of houses.The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), emergency workers and other organizations have been dispatched to the flood-hit areas and are carrying out rescue and relief operations.The Director General of Crisis Management of South Khorasan Governorate also stated that 109 relief and rescue teams are prepared to deploy to flood-hit areas if necessary.In January, severe rainfall and flooding blocked roads, destroyed houses and displaced hundreds of people in the provinces of Kerman, Sistan and Baluchestan as well as Hormozgan.Flooding also blocked rural roads linking more than 500 villages.