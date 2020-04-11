© Gail Harding/CBC



Snowfall Totals

Heavy snow and strong winds have knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses across New Brunswick.More than 260 customers are in the Kennebecasis Valley-Fundy region while more than 540 others are in Charlotte Southwest.There is no word from the utility on the lights will be back on.The winter-like storm brought more than 20 centimetres of snow to parts of New Brunswick overnight, according to volunteer weather observations through the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.Overnight snowfall amounts in southern New Brunswick ranged between five and eight centimetres, whileO'Donnells (between Boiestown and Doaktown):Miramichi:Keswick Ridge:New Maryland: 15 cmFredericton: 13 cmSisson Brook (near Plaster Rock): 12.7 cmBathurst: 11.4 cmMaces Bay: 7.9 cmOak Point: 7.9 cmDorchester: 6.4 cmChamcook: 6.1 cmSussex Corner: 6.1 cmHarvey (Albert County): 5.1 cmNorton: 5.1 cmThe Saint John Airport reported a wind gust of 72 km/h overnight, Grand Manan saw a wind gust of 64 km/h and the Moncton region saw wind gusts reach 63 km/h.