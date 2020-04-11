Very few vehicles were out on Bathurst streets on Friday during heavy snow and highway winds.
© Gail Harding/CBC
Very few vehicles were out on Bathurst streets on Friday during heavy snow and highway winds.
Heavy snow and strong winds have knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses across New Brunswick.

NB Power's online outage map shows more than 2,700 customers without power as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

More than 260 customers are in the Kennebecasis Valley-Fundy region while more than 540 others are in Charlotte Southwest.

The utility is also reporting more than 1,000 customers without power in Central York Sunbury, including 266 customers in Fredericton.

There is no word from the utility on the lights will be back on.



Snowfall Totals

The winter-like storm brought more than 20 centimetres of snow to parts of New Brunswick overnight, according to volunteer weather observations through the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

Overnight snowfall amounts in southern New Brunswick ranged between five and eight centimetres, while observations in the Fredericton area ranged between 13 and 20 centimetres.

O'Donnells (between Boiestown and Doaktown): 22.1 cm
Miramichi: 20.3 cm
Keswick Ridge: 20.1 cm
New Maryland: 15 cm
Fredericton: 13 cm
Sisson Brook (near Plaster Rock): 12.7 cm
Bathurst: 11.4 cm
Maces Bay: 7.9 cm
Oak Point: 7.9 cm
Dorchester: 6.4 cm
Chamcook: 6.1 cm
Sussex Corner: 6.1 cm
Harvey (Albert County): 5.1 cm
Norton: 5.1 cm

The Saint John Airport reported a wind gust of 72 km/h overnight, Grand Manan saw a wind gust of 64 km/h and the Moncton region saw wind gusts reach 63 km/h.

Much of southern New Brunswick can expect another five centimetres of snow during the day Friday and another two to four centimetres on Friday night.