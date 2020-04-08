A powerful blizzard hit the Kurgan region on Tuesday, prompting authorities to declare temporary restrictions on people's movement. Footage shows strong winds blowing snow over the town of Kurgan, as traffic signs, cars, trees, and bus stops showed signs of heavy damage due to the storm.The Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that temporary restrictions have been implemented to curtail residents' movement and limit access to public roads. According to weather forecasters, wind speed is expected to hit 20-25 metres per second at night.