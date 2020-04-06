CBS News posted a video of a nurse who claimed she quit her job after being asked to work in a coronavirus ICU without a face mask."America is not prepared, and nurses are not being protected," said the ICU nurse in the video. "I quit my job today. I went into work and I was assigned to a COVID patient on an ICU unit that has been converted to a designated COVID unit. None of the nurses are wearing masks."The video now appears to be inaccurate.Prior to CBS picking up this video, Imaris posted on her public Facebook page that she has anxiety and bi-polar depression and had not been an employee at the hospital for over a year. She mentioned in her post that she was unsure if she was ready to return to her job.Imaris also said the growing volume of information on coronavirus "triggers" her."The information overload can be hard for me to sift through as far as what is credible and what is not, it triggers me," she wrote in a Facebook post.Nurses and medical workers are working tirelessly with inadequate protection gear, and they are the real heroes. For an Instagram "influencer" to deliberately misrepresent her career for the instant glorification of internet fame is sickening.