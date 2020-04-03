Geomagnetic effects
© YouTube/Thunderbolts Project (screen capture)
Scientific research into the Sun's effects on life on Earth has yielded results that may surprise you. Over a century ago, the Soviet-era scientist Alexander Chizhevsky conducted exhaustive studies demonstrating an apparent correlation between solar activity and prominent historical events and societal changes.

Today, geomagnetic effects on Earth's biology, and life on the planet overall, is the subject of many fields of investigation. In this episode, we present intriguing evidence that the Sun's electromagnetic activity may influence our bodies and minds in surprising and dramatic ways.


From the archive: