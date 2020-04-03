Today, geomagnetic effects on Earth's biology, and life on the planet overall, is the subject of many fields of investigation. In this episode, we present intriguing evidence that the Sun's electromagnetic activity may influence our bodies and minds in surprising and dramatic ways.
From the archive:
- Dr. Jerry Tennant: Healing the Body's Electrical Circuitry | Electricity of Life... https://youtu.be/MPDPrXEAe1s
- Alex Fournier: The Sun's Influence on Consciousness | Electricity of Life... https://youtu.be/s3qY5ewHAeo
- Wall Thornhill: Inconstant Radioactive Decay Startles Physicists | Space News... https://youtu.be/N76lx-4fN-g