© YouTube/Thunderbolts Project (screen capture)

From the archive:

Dr. Jerry Tennant: Healing the Body's Electrical Circuitry | Electricity of Life... https://youtu.be/MPDPrXEAe1s

Alex Fournier: The Sun's Influence on Consciousness | Electricity of Life... https://youtu.be/s3qY5ewHAeo

Wall Thornhill: Inconstant Radioactive Decay Startles Physicists | Space News... https://youtu.be/N76lx-4fN-g

Scientific research into the Sun's effects on life on Earth has yielded results that may surprise you. Over a century ago, the Soviet-era scientist Alexander Chizhevsky conducted exhaustive studies demonstrating an apparent correlation between solar activity and prominent historical events and societal changes.Today, geomagnetic effects on Earth's biology, and life on the planet overall, is the subject of many fields of investigation. In this episode, we present intriguing evidence that the Sun's electromagnetic activity may influence our bodies and minds in surprising and dramatic ways.