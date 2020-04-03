© Calebrw / CC BY-SA.



Voltage-Gated Channels

Transmembrane allosteric coupling is a feature of many critical biological signaling events.... Activation of KcsA is initiated by proton binding to the pH gate upon an intracellular drop in pH. Numerous studies have suggested that this proton binding also prompts a conformational switch, leading to a loss of affinity for potassium ions at the selectivity filter and therefore to channel inactivation. [Emphasis added.]

Chloride Channel: "Hold On, Don't Rush"

A plethora of proteins rely on Zn2+ to carry out their functions. As a result, extensive cellular resources are devoted to ensuring that Zn2+ concentrations in cells are kept within an optimal range. Notably, many DNA-binding proteins require Zn2+, including some that coordinate the production of proteins that themselves help to balance metal levels. Thus, a cellular feedback loop keeps Zn2+ levels in check.

The authors showed that mutation of Hodor, a transmembrane protein, leads not only to a reduction in growth of the fruit-fly larvae, but also to a diminished body-fat content and to lower food intake throughout the flies' development. They demonstrated that Hodor is not a Zn2+ transporter, but instead behaves as a Zn2+-regulated channel that, when activated by Zn2+ binding, allows chloride ions (Cl−) to cross plasma membranes.

Calcium-Gated Potassium Channel: Ball-and-Chain Mechanism

With low-temperature electron microscopy (cryo-EM), which bounces electrons instead of light off objects to make atomic-resolution images of them, the scientists obtained pictures of the MthK channel when it was switched open by calcium and switched closed. The pictures revealed that even when the MthK channel is in the calcium-activated, "open" state, the pathway through which ions flow was plugged by a flexible element that sticks into the pore of the channel structure.



The scientists confirmed the function of this plug mechanism by showing that when the 'ball-and-chain' was deleted genetically, the flow of potassium ions through the calcium-activated MthK channel was no longer regulated.

Success by Chance?

