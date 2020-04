Abstract

Competing Interest Statement

Clinical Trial

Funding Statement

Author Declarations

Data Availability

Article Information

Article Versions

Version 1 (March 30, 2020 - 08:21).

You are viewing Version 2, the most recent version of this article.

Zhaowei Chen1 (94611960@qq.com), Jijia Hu2 (hujijia@whu.edu.cn), Zongwei Zhang1 (zhangzongwei@whu.edu.cn), Shan Jiang1 (shanjiang@whu.edu.cn), Shoumeng Han3 (1493676387@qq.com), Dandan Yan1 (dandany1126@163.com), Ruhong Zhuang1 (476622403@qq.com), Ben Hu4 (huben@wh.iov.cn) and Zhan Zhang15 (doctorzhang2003@163.com)

1 Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University; 2 Renmin hospital of Wuhan University; 3 Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University,; 4 Wuhan Institute of Virology

Aims: Studies have indicated that chloroquine (CQ) shows antagonism against COVID-19 in vitro. However, evidence regarding its effects in patients is limited. This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.Main methods: From February 4 to February 28, 2020, 62 patients suffering from COVID-19 were diagnosed and admitted to Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University. All participants were randomized in a parallel-group trial, 31 patients were assigned to receive an additional 5-day HCQ (400 mg/d) treatment, Time to clinical recovery (TTCR), clinical characteristics, and radiological results were assessed at baseline and 5 days after treatment to evaluate the effect of HCQ.Key findings: For the 62 COVID-19 patients, 46.8% (29 of 62) were male and 53.2% (33 of 62) were female, the mean age was 44.7 (15.3) years. No difference in the age and sex distribution between the control group and the HCQ group.However, there were 2 patients with mild adverse reactions in the HCQ treatment group. Significance: Among patients with COVID-19,The authors have declared no competing interest.ChiCTR2000029559This study was supported by the Epidemiological Study of COVID-19 Pneumonia to Science and Technology Department of Hubei Province (2020FCA005).All relevant ethical guidelines have been followed; any necessary IRB and/or ethics committee approvals have been obtained and details of the IRB/oversight body are included in the manuscript.YesAll necessary patient/participant consent has been obtained and the appropriate institutional forms have been archived.YesI understand that all clinical trials and any other prospective interventional studies must be registered with an ICMJE-approved registry, such as ClinicalTrials.gov. I confirm that any such study reported in the manuscript has been registered and the trial registration ID is provided (note: if posting a prospective study registered retrospectively, please provide a statement in the trial ID field explaining why the study was not registered in advance).YesI have followed all appropriate research reporting guidelines and uploaded the relevant EQUATOR Network research reporting checklist(s) and other pertinent material as supplementary files, if applicable.YesThe dataset supporting the conclusions of this article is included within the article.doi https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.03.22.20040758 History March 31, 2020.The copyright holder for this preprint is the author/funder, who has granted medRxiv a license to display the preprint in perpetuity. It is made available under a CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0 International license . Author Information