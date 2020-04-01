As the saying goes, 'April showers bring May flowers'. But many areas around the world just enjoyed an unexpected April treat-snow showers! Over the past few weeks, the weather fluctuated from chilly and damp to warm and spring-like. With a few recent days of sunshine and warmer temperatures, a handful of plants responded to Nature's call for Spring. But clearly, Winter was not ready to let go.Heavy falling of snow has been recorded this Wednesday in many counties of Albania.As a result of this blizzard, 5 cm of snow have accumulated in different districts of northern and 20 cm in mountainous areas, butNevertheless, snowfall is also reported in South-eastern Albania, such as in Pogradec and Korca, but no difficulties in the movement of vehicles seem to have taken place there.