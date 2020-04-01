Springtime winter weather, also in Guarda, Portugal today.



Thanks to Piedade Luisa Pinho for the report. Posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/0bL58F9m6l — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) March 31, 2020

A mass of polar air from Central Europe brought snow to the interior of the country. A help to those who also stay at home there.Even for the thousands of Portuguese who are at home, it was impossible not to notice that the last day of March started, all over the country, colder. It is to blame for a mass of polar air coming from Central Europe that has led to a drop in temperature, rain and even snow in several places. There are cut roads and snow-covered villages, which facilitates the common goal these days: to avoid going as far as possible.Even at home, this awakening to infrequent images led to the collection of images and shares on social networks with scenarios from the villages and cities of Guarda, Fundão, Covilhã and Belmonte, among others. The snow came through a polar mass from Scandinavia, which will affect the northern Iberian Peninsula in the coming days.According to the Portuguese Institute of Sea and Atmosphere, six districts of the country are on yellow alert this Tuesday, March 31, four of them due to the heavy rain that should be felt during the afternoon. The other two are on notice but due precisely to the snow: Castelo Branco and Guarda.