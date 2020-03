Those who rush to denounce others often reveal their own ignorance.More than 500,000 Brits have signed up to be NHS volunteers to help vulnerable people through the coronavirus epidemic, smashing a 250,000 target in just 24 hours. It's a welcome reminder of how good people are, and we needed it. In recent days you'd be forgiven for thinking we are all feckless idiots who aren't taking this virus thing that seriously because we are simply too thick or too selfish to care. At least, that has been the message pumped out by the self-important of social media.'Covidiots' is the ugly coinage that has been used to shame anyone who some nosey sort deems to have erred. We may not, to the chagrin of many in the media, be in a full continental-style lockdown, in which police are demanding papers and soldiers sit on every street corner.In the days before the lockdown was brought in, there were of course some worrying signs that government messages around social distancing were not getting through in some corners. Images of hipsters cheek by jowl at Columbia Road flower market, and people crammed in on the Tube, paved the way for more draconian action. But that it was taking longer than we'd like for a drastic change in how society operates and how we all behave should hardly have been surprising. And in many cases the fury has been unfairly directed.But in their rush to judgement many people are revealing their own ignorance. 'It's THIS simple. (Unless you are an essential key worker, e.g. NHS staff) *this* is how the Tube map now looks to you. This is not hard to understand, is it?', tweeted a transport author, with a pic of a blank map.This reflex isn't about pushing people to do their bit to try to stem the spread of the virus. It's about people conjuring an image of their stupid fellow citizens to make themselves feel morally virtuous. This is why there is often no sense of proportion. A video doing the rounds yesterday showed police angrily dispersing people sunbathing on Shepherd's Bush Green. That they all looked to be properly spaced out from one another seemed not to matter. Here were more irresponsible morons to fume over on social media.People aren't perfect. Some have been slow to adjust, and a few are no doubt in denial that coronavirus is something to be taken seriously. But the vast majority are trying to stick to the rules as best they can while doing what they have to do to put food on the table and stay sane.Some people spy in this crisis proof of what they apparently always thought: that people are stupid and selfish. This morning's good news is proof of how wrong they are.Tom Slater is deputy editor at spiked. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Slater_