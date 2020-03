© Reuters/Manaure Quintero/Alberto Lowe



Not to mention that the US at the very least "turned a blind eye" to Noriega's drug activities. Incidentally, that was Elliot Abrams who most helped cover for Noriega. Abrams, who probably came up with this phony charge against Maduro.https://t.co/EEgBUPtK1Y

— Our Hidden History (@OurHiddenHistry) March 26, 2020

The US indictment of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his subordinates on narcotrafficking chargesThe Justice Department's indictment of Maduro and four other senior Venezuelan officials on narcotrafficking charges - and the State Department's offer of up to $15 million as a reward for evidence supporting those charges - reminded so many social media users of the 30-year-old plot to remove then-Panamanian president Manuel Noriega from office that the former CIA asset's name was trending on Twitter on Thursday.From the charges - conspiring with Colombian guerrillas to "flood the US with cocaine" - to the point man on both initiatives - current special representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams (branded a "war criminal" by critics) -after the Trump administration quietly sanctioned Nicaragua's government earlier this month.Few who understood the history were thrilled with the idea of pulling a Noriega on Maduro, however.had actually trafficked cocaine for years before he was charged, and many believedHowever,- making the "Noriega option" for Venezuela even less morally defensible than the invasion of Panama.Others were more disgusted with the timing of the indictments.one shocked user tweeted and pushed for the same in Venezuela.Attorney General William Barr actually affirmed the Noriega comparison as he attempted to dispel the idea that the US had crossed some rubicon by criminally charging a foreign head of state.he reminded reporters after announcing the indictments.Hinting darkly at Washington's vision for Venezuela's future, Barr added: