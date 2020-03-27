© Healthy Life Tricks

The Science Speaks for Itself

Waiting for a definitive randomized trial to show this safe, simple, inexpensive therapy is effective for the Wuhan coronavirus seems overly cautious in light of the science and danger from the ongoing pandemic.

Homemade Hypertonic Saline Solution

4 cups of freshly boiled water (rolling boil for 3 minutes to purify)

2 tablespoons of sea salt or table salt (non-iodized salt preferred but not critical)

Wash your hands thoroughly.

Choose a clean container or flask.

Add the salt. Pour the freshly boiled water into the container and mix thoroughly until salt completely dissolves.

Close the container with an airtight lid and store in the refrigerator.

Make a fresh batch every 24 hours.

To make a smaller batch, use 1 cup of water with 1 tablespoon of salt.

If you have symptoms or a confirmed case of COVID-19, repeat the usage up to every two hours during the first few days as symptoms are present.

If you are asymptomatic and do not have known COVID-19, repeat the usage every four to six hours as a preventative measure.

At the time of publishing this article, we recommend all people in the United States do this hypertonic saline nasal irrigation and gargle.

We recommend continuation at least until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control no longer considers COVID-19 a serious threat in this country.

Dr. Bale is a professor at Texas Tech University and a specialist in prevention medicine. Dr. Vigerust is the president and chief scientific officer of ZDX Health, an infectious disease-focused health care company.