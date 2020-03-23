© Reuters/Presidential Palace



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Afghanistan on a mission to try to jump-start a U.S. peace deal signed last month with the Taliban, a trip that comes amid a coronavirus pandemic.His schedule also has Ghani and Abdullah coming together for a one-on-one meeting, presumably to discuss a possible compromise. Since the signing of the deal with the Taliban, the peace process has ground to a halt amid political turmoil, with the country's leaders squabbling over who was elected president.Ghani and Abdullah both declared themselves the country's president in dueling inauguration ceremonies earlier this month following contested elections in September.Pompeo's visit comes a day after the Afghan government held its first talks with the Taliban about a prisoner swap. The talks were announced by U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad."Prisoner releases by both sides is an important step in the peace process," Pompeo said in a March 22 statement on Twitter.and were facilitated by the United States and Qatar, Khalilzad said. The spread of the coronavirus has made the release of prisoners "that much more urgent," he said.Afghanistan announced the same daythe disease caused by the coronavirus.of the virus as of March 22.The United States on February 29 signed a historic agreement with the Taliban that could lead to the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan and an end to the country's 18-year conflict.According to a joint declaration published by the U.S. and Afghan governments on February 29, the United States and NATO would withdraw all troops in Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban upholds the commitments made in the agreement."All sides conveyed their strong commitment to a reduction of violence, intra-Afghan negotiations, and a comprehensive and permanent cease-fire," Khalilzad said.