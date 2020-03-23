Spring floods have caused damages to many urban and rural areas in several provinces of Iran, mainly in the southern parts of the country, and have killed as least eleven people as of Monday, as the rescue and relief operations are underway in the affected regions., including Fars, Bushehr, Hormozgan, Kerman and Sistan and Baluchestan in the southern parts of the country.Floods have also inundated the residential areas in the northern province of Gilan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province in the west, the central province of Qom, and the northern province of Golestan.The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and other organizations are carrying out rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit provinces.Governor of the port city ofIRCS officials in the large province of Sistan and Balouchestan have mobilized efforts to help the flood-affected areas with helicopters.Last week, Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian said the necessary preparations have been made to handle the situation considering the weather forecasts suggesting that the scene is set for heavy rainfalls in some parts of the country.He said given the experience of flash floods that occurred in spring 2019, the Energy Ministry has made efforts to manage the conditions of the dams more carefully."At present, 40 percent of the 50 billion cubic meter capacity of the country's dams is empty, which means enough capacity to receive spring floods," Ardakanian said on March 15.