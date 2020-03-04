Landslide and flood damage in Baixada Santista region, Sao Paulo, Brazil 03 March 2020.
At least 18 people have died and many more are missing after a storm and torrential rain hammered the coastal Baixada Santista region of São Paulo state, Brazil on 03 March, 2020.

State Civil Defence said that some areas recorded over 280mm of rain in just 12 hours.

Among the worst hit are the cities of Guarujá, Santos and São Vicente. Roads have been blocked by fallen trees or landslides and houses damaged or destroyed. Dozens of people have been displaced, including 156 in Guarujá and 18 in São Vicente.

Civil Defence said that as many as 30 people are missing, raising fears the toll could rise further. As of 03 March, 15 fatalities had been reported in Guarujá, with 22 people still missing. Two people died in Santos (6 missing) and one in São Vicente (2 missing).




Relief supplies including mattresses, blankets, food and water have been distributed to affected areas.

This is the second major flood event to hit Brazil within the last few days. Floods and landslides caused death and destruction in Rio de Janeiro from 29 February. As many as 5 fatalities have now been reported as a result.

Comment: Heavy rain triggers deadly flooding and landslides in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

