© Sao Paulo Civil Defence



© Sao Paulo Civil Defence



© Sao Paulo Civil Defence



At least 18 people have died and many more are missing after a storm and torrential rain hammered the coastal Baixada Santista region of São Paulo state, Brazil on 03 March, 2020.Among the worst hit are the cities of Guarujá, Santos and São Vicente. Roads have been blocked by fallen trees or landslides and houses damaged or destroyed. Dozens of people have been displaced, including 156 in Guarujá and 18 in São Vicente.As of 03 March, 15 fatalities had been reported in Guarujá, with 22 people still missing. Two people died in Santos (6 missing) and one in São Vicente (2 missing).Relief supplies including mattresses, blankets, food and water have been distributed to affected areas.