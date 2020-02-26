© SSPL/Getty Images



Solar storms and sunspots may be behind mass whale strandings, new research has suggested.The study was published in Current Biology.The researchers think "noise" from solar outbursts may overwhelm the whales senses, leaving them unable to navigate.Jess Granger, a PhD candidate at Duke University, said: "We show that the mechanism behind the relationship between solar storms and grey whales, if it is an effect on a magnetic sensor, is likely caused by disruption to the sense itself, not inaccurate information.Granger says there are still many other things that could cause a whale to strand, such as a mid-frequency naval sonar.The plan is to now conduct a similar analysis for other species of whales on different continents to see if this pattern exists on a wider scale.