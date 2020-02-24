© Reg Lynch

What happens in the bubble, stays in the bubble, right? Wrong.This week the Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders was forced to distance himself from his vicious "Bernie Bro" online supporters - renowned for their bullying tactics, mostly on Twitter - when the issue bled over into the "real" political sphere and became a problem for him in the presidential nomination debate.His nomination rival, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, even aired an attack ad on Sanders over the nastiness of his online supporter mob. Fellow candidate Pete Buttigieg said Sanders should "accept some responsibility and ask yourself what is it about your campaign in particular that seems to be motivating this behaviour more than others".In the US, the crossover between "real life" politics and the online/Twitterati politics is obvious. In Australia, our politicians still like to hold the line, to insist on a strong separation between what happens in the divisive world of Twitter, and what ordinary Australians talk about and value.This is at the heart of Scott Morrison's "quiet Australians" formulation - these people may not tweet, but they do vote. The non-tweeters are more earthy, more real, more ordinary.Certainly, Twitter is a negligible source of readers for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. In January, for example, people clicking through links posted on Twitter accounted for only 1 per cent of traffic on our websites.This can lead to strange results in the reception of our journalism. Last week my colleague (and friend) Julia Baird wrote a column in TheSydney Morning Herald about a stereotype of an irritating middle-aged woman dubbed "Karen" that has gained currency, and which she argued was sexist. Newspaper readers loved the piece; on Twitter she was lambasted for misinterpreting "Karen" and accused of erasing the origins of "Karen" as a racist archetype.It was a tale of two columns, with one interpretation of it so far removed from the other that it's a struggle to describe succinctly what the fight was about. (I have probably got it wrong.) The unwarranted viciousness of the whole thing only served to underline the original point about sexism.Newsrooms, which benefit from the social media followings of their staff, are feeling their way when it comes to handling the fallout that can result.And building coalitions is important, whether or not you think Twitter is. It is vital in an age when left-leaning parties are struggling to bring together working-class voters and enviro-progressives, and convince a majority of voters we can transition to a low-emissions economy that is fair for low-income earners.If we are honest about the nature of the social media pile-on, the targets become irrelevant. They are less about the individual being derided, and more about positioning ourselves on the correct side of a debate we gain social currency for buying into.Too seldom does it occur to us we needn't speak up on everything. There is no longer any power in silence.Dr Julie Posetti, the global research director for the International Centre for Journalists, is leading a global study about the online harassment of female journalists, commissioned by the United Nations."Based on the research, I am in no doubt that the targeting of journalists, particularly female journalists, online, is about chilling their freedom of expression and trying to drown out their voices," she told me this week.Posetti says some research indicates the fear of online harassment is turning female journalism students off pursuing careers in journalism."The end result will likely be a new inequality in public discourse," she says.I don't know if that means the bubble has popped, or if it has simply grown so large it now envelops us all.But we seem to have reached a strange spot in our public discourse where we have swapped meaningful debate for the amplification of voices and views we claim to despise.