Earth Changes
Popocatepetl volcano eruption sends ash shooting a mile into sky
Yahoo! News
Mon, 24 Feb 2020 11:03 UTC
Footage shared by Webcams de México shows the moment lava burst from the active volcano, engulfing the northern slopes of the peak.
According to Mexican officials, the ensuing ash plume reached 1500 metres — or nearly a mile into the air.
Mexico's CENAPRED disaster agency recorded "130 exhalations" and has issued a warning urging civilians to keep their distance from the volcano.
Credit: Nicola Rustichelli via Storyful
As nightfall does not come at once, neither does oppression...There is a twilight when everything remains seemingly unchanged. And it is in such a twilight that we must be most aware of change in the air -- however slight -- lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness.
