US Defense Secretary Mark Esper played himself in a drill at the US Strategic Command HQ in Nebraska, which featured a bizarre scenario of America nuking Russia in response to its own nuclear strike against a 'NATO ally'.US military exercises simulating various crises are not that uncommon, yet, out of all plausible scenarios, this particular drill apparently simulated a highly unrealistic one. The classified exercise conducted at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha on Thursday focused on an imaginary nuclear conflict between the US and Russia in Europe.The Thursday drill might actually not be the weirdest one the Pentagon has staged. A book 'The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, and the Secret History of Nuclear War' by American journalist and author, Fred Kaplan, describes an even more eyebrow-raising exercise conducted during the Obama-era when the US military decided to nuke Belarus in response to Russia's attack. One is left to wonder if they remembered that Belarus is actually another independent state even though it is Moscow's close ally.Unlike the American one, which allows the US military to treat almost any use of military force against them as a reason to deploy nukes, the Russian doctrine says Moscow can only do that in the case of foreign aggression involving the use of weapons of mass destruction or if the very existence of the nation is at stake.Kuznick explained that the US and Russia together possess 93 percent of the world's nuclear weapons. And, yet, America's President Donald Trump still welcomes a potential nuclear arms race. The analyst called such an approach "insanity" and said that we already "have enough nuclear arms to trigger a nuclear winter and wipe out all the life on the planet."