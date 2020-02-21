"flight MH17 was flying beyond the range of all identified and operational Ukrainian and Russian locations where 9K37M1 Buk M1 systems were deployed."

But the leaked documents show that the Dutch court trial, scheduled to start in The Hague on March 9 is a sham, its evidence inadmissible in a criminal proceeding in the UK or the US.

ADMISSIBLE EVIDENCE, ACCORDING TO THE DUTCH CRIMINAL PROCEDURE CODE

confirmed the Russian BUKs were beyond the range to strike MH17

Left: Dutch police chief Paulissen grins as he acknowledged during the June 19, 2019, press conference of JIT that the telephone tape evidence on which the charges against the four defendants were based came from the Ukrainian SBU. Minute 16:02 Right: Norman Ritter presented his analysis to interviewer Billy Six to show the telephone tape evidence has been forged in nine separate "manipulations". One of the four accused by the JIT, Sergei Dubinsky, testifies from Min. 17 of this film. He says his men recovered the black boxes from the crash site and delivered them to Alexander Borodai, head of the Donetsk administration, at 2300 hours on July 17; the destruction of the aircraft had occurred at 1320. Dubinsky has testified that he had no orders for and took no part in the shootdown. As for the telephone tape-recording evidence against him, Dubinsky says the calls had been made days before July 17, then edited by the SBU. "I dare them to publish the uncut conversations, and then you will get a real picture of what was discussed." (Min. 17:59). On December 19, 2019, a documentary film produced by Vasily Prozorov, a former SBU officer, revealed two Ukrainian Army soldiers from a BUK regiment based near Mariupol, one of the locations identified in the Eichelsheim report. They told Prozorov that a BUK launcher and radar battery unit had left the regiment's base the day before the MH17 shootdown, and returned to base not long after. See Mins 25-26 of the film.