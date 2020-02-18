TVA said rainfall in February was already over 400% more than normal.

Social Media

Floodwaters are slowly on the rise in areas near the Pearl River. We continue to urge anyone who needs to leave, to do so while it's still daylight. Shelter is available at the JPD Training Academy: 3000 St. Charles Street. Visit https://t.co/mbnnAy0iFj for more info pic.twitter.com/dCE26Zumtj — City of Jackson (@CityofJacksonMS) February 15, 2020

Days of heavy rain caused rivers and dams in Mississippi and Tennessee to rise, prompting evacuations and some flood rescues.The state government of Mississippi moved quickly in anticipation of the flooding and declared a state of emergency on 15 February. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said:I've declared a state of emergency to deploy the necessary resources to take care of all Mississippians impacted...Protect yourself and your family — have a plan in place and evacuate if and when you are asked."Emergency Management in the state estimated estimated that more than 2,400 structures would be affected by the flooding — most of them in Hinds County, which includes Jackson, but also some in neighbouring Rankin and Madison Counties.Evacuation orders were issued in these areas and around 16 people were rescued from flooded homes. It is estimated that around 1,000 homes have suffered flood damage. Full details of damages are yet to be confirmed, but no fatalities have been reported.Two houses were destroyed after rain triggered a landslide close the the banks of the Tennessee River in Savannah, Tennessee. No injuries were reported.Levels of the Tennessee River remain high after the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) increased dam flows."We're managing large amounts of inflow and runoff from recent rainfall to bring levels along the upper mainstem back into normal winter ranges," TVA added.