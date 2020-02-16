© IRNA



#Iran's Gilan Province on the shore of the Caspian Sea. People stuck on the road as their cars are all but buried under the snow. pic.twitter.com/e3sIlH4vhy — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) February 11, 2020

Feb 11 Khalkhal County, Ardabil Province, NW #Iran

This is how #Iranians have to walk on the street after severe snow. No aid, no services, #41YearsofFailure. pic.twitter.com/fMR59tmnIX — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) February 12, 2020

Six-meter snow covered the Qarah Bolagh district in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan of Iran, a provincial official said Monday.The heavy snowfall blocked the Mahabad-Bukan road in the northwestern province for the third day on Monday, Head of Mahabad's Road Maintenance and Transportation Office Mohsen Khademi said, IRNA reported.The heavy snowfall, which began on Saturday in Iran's western and northwestern provinces, caused some roadblocks in the region.The road maintenance team rescued 25 people trapped in the snowstorm along the roads in areas in the province, Khademi said.The official also said that the weather conditions prevented the emergency services from reaching the cars trapped in the snow.Also snowfall continued until Tuesday in the provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran in north of Iran.