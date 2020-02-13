Puppet Masters
Syrian govt chopper 'downed' by militants in Idlib as Erdogan promises 'heavy price' for attack on Ankara's troops
RT
Tue, 11 Feb 2020 17:56 UTC
In its official Twitter account, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that it received information "regime elements" retreated from the village of Al Nerab, located south-east of the city of Idlib, while one of the Syrian government helicopters was downed.
Dramatic footage circulating online shows what appears to be a helicopter breaking apart mid-air and spiraling towards the ground, engulfed by smoke and flames.
The downing of the helicopter follows an escalation between Syria and Turkey in Idlib on February 10. Ankara has blamed Damascus for killing five soldiers while bombarding an observation post north of Idlib. Erdogan's government vowed to retaliate "so that the blood of the martyrs would not be shed in vain," according to state media.
Commenting on escalating tensions in the area on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Syrian government will pay a "very heavy price" for attacking Turkish troops in the northwestern Syrian region.
"We have dealt a resounding blow to the Syrian [regime]. They have been seriously punished, especially in Idlib, but this is not enough, there is more to come."
On Monday, Turkey retaliated for the attack on its troops, claiming that dozens of Syrian personnel had been killed, and called on Moscow to put pressure on Damascus to halt its offensive in Idlib.
The province in northwestern Syria remains the last terrorist enclave in the country. The area has been declared a "de-escalation zone" under an agreement between Russia, Turkey and Iran.
Men fight for liberty and win it with hard knocks. Their children, brought up easy, let it slip away again, poor fools. And their grandchildren are once more slaves.
Theres enough money going around. But the paycheck for "middle" class is agreed upon by Rotschilds and ilk all around the world. It is not a...
There's never been any evidence that the Skripals even fell ill - being abducted beforehand, or slipped a mickey and then abducted, seems far more...
Worst job I ever had...when I was in high school in Chicago I had a part time after school job at a gas station as a mechanic. Sometimes when it...
So they stick it on a defender pmsl, that shitll break down before it leaves the depot
I guess all the thousands of people in China that were thrown into the crematoriums running 24 - 7 just had head colds. :-! Wonder if they lined...