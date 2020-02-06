locusts
© EPA
Men run through a swarm of desert locusts to chase them away in the bush near Enziu, Kitui County, some 200km east of the capital Nairobi, Kenya.
The worst plague of locusts in a century threatens food security of hundreds of millions of people. They have destroyed 40-50% of Pakistan's crops, prompting a National Emergency declaration.

The media is both promoting AND debunking the "Grand Solar Minimum," sowing confusion.

China's Coronavirus quarantine is eviscerating their agriculture.


Sources