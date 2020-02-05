A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Bali resort island earlier Thursday, but there was no potential for tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.The quake struck at 01: 12 a.m. Jakarta time Thursday (1812 GMT Wednesday) with epicenter at 69 km northeast Bangkalan of East Java province and the depth at 636 km under sea bed, Jerisman Purba, an official in charge of the agency, said."The center of the quake is very deep. It did not potentially trigger tsunami, so we did not issue a warning for that," he told Xinhua by phone.The intensity of the quake was felt 2 to 3 MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in the tourist hub of Kute in Bali island, Trenggalek, Bangkalan of East Java province, Yogyakarta province and Pangandaran of West Java province, Jerisman said.Bali Island is the center of Indonesia's tourism industry, over 700,000 foreign holiday makers visit the island every month, according to the national statistics bureau.Indonesia is frequently stricken by earthquake as it lies on a vulnerable quake hit zone so called "the Pacific Ring of Fire."Source: Xinhua