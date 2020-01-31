© CSPAN



1. Trump Didn't Commit An Impeachable Offense

2. Terrible Decision-Making By House Democrats

3. Democrats Failed to Get a Single Republican on Board Their Impeachment Scheme

4. Inexplicable 1-Month Delay In Sending Impeachment to the Senate

© Win McNamee/Getty Images



5. The Defense Team Was Amazing

© MSNBC

6. Grating and Juvenile House Managers

7. Kavanaugh Smear Operations No Longer Work

8. Media Malfeasance

all but forced her into it.

© CNN

Mollie Ziegler Hemingway is a senior editor at The Federalist. She is Senior Journalism Fellow at Hillsdale College and a Fox News contributor. Follow her on Twitter at @mzhemingway